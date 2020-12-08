Hospitals in Kansas, Montana get new names

Two hospitals in Kansas and Montana are adopting new names in January.

Newton (Kan.) Medical Center is changing its name to NMC Health. "Under the continued ownership of Newton Healthcare Corporation, NMC Health will more accurately reflect the broad-reaching health system Newton Medical Center has become, as well as help individuals identify the continuum of care provided by the organization," the hospital said in a Dec. 7 news release.

The hospital's new name will be paired with a new tagline: "Your Health. Our Focus."

In Montana, Kalispell Regional Healthcare is changing its name to Logan Health.

"Our continued growth has brought us to a pivotal point," President and CEO Craig Lambrecht, MD, said in a Dec. 4 news release. "We feel that now is the time to truly unify our organization and move forward under the one name of Logan Health."

The new name pays tribute to Logan Pass, one of the most visited sites in Montana's Glacier National Park.

