Delta to launch contact tracing program with CDC

Delta is partnering with the CDC to launch a COVID-19 contract tracing program for international travelers, the airline announced Dec. 3.

Beginning Dec. 15, Delta will ask customers traveling to the U.S. from an international location to provide the following five pieces of data to aid in contact tracing efforts: full name, email address, address in the U.S., primary phone number and secondary phone number.

The data will be sent to the CDC via U.S. Customs and Border Protection. By connecting with travelers more quickly, health authorities can help reduce instances of potential exposure to COVID-19 and slow the spread of the virus, Delta said.



