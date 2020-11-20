Walmart Health opens in Chicago

Two Walmart Health centers opened in Chicago Nov. 20 adjacent to newly remodeled Walmart supercenters.

The health centers will initially offer primary medical care, optometry and hearing services. Additional services, including dental, x-ray and diagnostics, will be added in the future.

"Walmart is committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for customers in the communities we serve. We are excited to bring Walmart Health into Chicago and offer members of the community a holistic wellness approach by additionally offering specialized community health resources, online education and in-center workshops to educate the community about preventative health and wellness," Marcus Osborne, senior vice president of Walmart Health, said in a news release.

The health centers are next to Walmart stores in the Chatham and Austin neighborhoods of Chicago that have been closed since being damaged during civil unrest this summer, according to the Chicago Tribune.

