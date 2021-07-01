UMass Memorial completes acquisition of Massachusetts health system

Harrington HealthCare System, a Southbridge, Mass.-based system comprising a 119-bed hospital, satellite location and three medical office buildings, joined Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health on July 1.

With the transaction complete, Harrington HealthCare System will be renamed UMass Memorial Health - Harrington, and more than 1,400 staff will become UMass Memorial Health employees.



"Today marks an exciting milestone in our system's history," said Eric Dickson, MD, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health. "Harrington and UMass Memorial Health are closely aligned when it comes to our organization cultures and values: We deeply value our employees, have a strong commitment to providing the highest quality care to our patients and are invested in giving back to the communities we serve."

The two organizations first announced the deal in January 2020 and expected it to be finalized in six to nine months. However, the deal was pushed back several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

