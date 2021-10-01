North Carolina system joins UNC Health

In an effort to improve rural healthcare in western North Carolina, Blue Ridge HealthCare and UNC Health finalized their Management Services Agreement, UNC Health said Oct. 1.

Under the partnership, Blue Ridge will be renamed UNC Health Blue Ridge.

By joining forces, the two organizations hope to form a network of high-performing facilities and become more affordable and efficient. Their planned improvements include, according to the news release:

Growing their clinical programs and service lines

Enhancing patient access to research and clinical trials

Improving teammate and provider retention

Increasing UNC Health's population health solutions

Creating innovative healthcare models for rural communities

"This thoughtful and carefully considered partnership by Blue Ridge and UNC Health reflects a commitment to keep our local communities and patients at the center of care by enhancing, growing and securing access to superior healthcare right here at home,” said Kathy Bailey, UNC Health Blue Ridge president and CEO.