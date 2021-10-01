Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

North Carolina system joins UNC Health

Marissa Plescia (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

In an effort to improve rural healthcare in western North Carolina, Blue Ridge HealthCare and UNC Health finalized their Management Services Agreement, UNC Health said Oct. 1.

Under the partnership, Blue Ridge will be renamed UNC Health Blue Ridge.

By joining forces, the two organizations hope to form a network of high-performing facilities and become more affordable and efficient. Their planned improvements include, according to the news release:

  • Growing their clinical programs and service lines
  • Enhancing patient access to research and clinical trials
  • Improving teammate and provider retention
  • Increasing UNC Health's population health solutions
  • Creating innovative healthcare models for rural communities

"This thoughtful and carefully considered partnership by Blue Ridge and UNC Health reflects a commitment to keep our local communities and patients at the center of care by enhancing, growing and securing access to superior healthcare right here at home,” said Kathy Bailey, UNC Health Blue Ridge president and CEO. 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles