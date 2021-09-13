OhioHealth unveils details of $140M Pickerington hospital

Columbus-based OhioHealth unveiled details Sept. 13 about its plan to build its 13th hospital in Pickerington, Ohio.

The health system in February announced plans to build the hospital on its existing Pickerington Medical Campus. The new hospital will be called OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital.

The hospital, slated to cost $140 million to build, will be a six-story, 220,000-square-foot hospital with 60 total beds. It will offer a wide range of services, including general medicine, cancer services, women's health, surgery, stroke care, and heart and vascular care.

"OhioHealth is committed to expanding our already robust services in the Pickerington community," said Kevin Lutz, DPM, the executive in charge of the project. "We are excited to add more life-saving capabilities to our campus to better serve the community."

Construction on the hospital is slated to begin this fall. Without any delays, the facility is expected to open in late 2023.