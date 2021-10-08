Tampa General to launch children's hospital rebrand, $7.5M renovation

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is renaming its pediatric services division and pushing forward a $7.5 million remodel as part of its systemwide expansion, the academic medical center said Oct. 7.

Tampa General renamed its pediatric inpatient services division the TGH Children's Hospital and will use the $7.5 million to remodel two of the hospital's three wings to provide renovations including updates to all patient rooms, a new children's playroom, remodeled physical and occupational therapy gyms and updates to two nurses stations and lounges.

TGH Children's Hospital will roll out the renovations in two phases, with the first phase expected to begin in spring 2022. The hospital expects to wrap up the remodel in spring 2023.

The hospital said its new name and identity will start to appear in signage throughout its facilities and in the community over the next few months. The new logo features a stethoscope in a heart shape, symbolizing "the combination of compassion and advanced medical care provided by TGH Children's Hospital," the hospital said in the news release.

Tampa General Hospital announced the first step of its $550 million expansion plan Sept. 22: a new $17.5 million intensive care unit that includes 34 rooms.