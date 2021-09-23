Tampa General plans $550M expansion

A new intensive care unit is the first step in Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital's $550 million expansion plan, the academic medical center announced Sept. 22.

The new $17.5 million intensive care unit, which includes 34 rooms, is one of several projects that are part of Tampa General's multiyear master facility plan. The 1,041-bed hospital will also add four floors above its emergency department; expand and renovate its burn center; add clinic, education and training space; construct a 15,000-square-foot freestanding emergency department and renovate its main operating suite.

"Our vision at Tampa General is to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America," Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris said in a news release. "This is the largest master facility plan expansion in our hospital's history, and it is an investment in our patients, in our academic health system, and in our community. It's a key part of our efforts to improve the lives and health of Floridians."