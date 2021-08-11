New logos to strengthen 3 hospitals' link with HCA

Three hospitals in Texas are refreshing their logos to strengthen their ties with one another and their owner, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, and Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas, announced the updates Aug. 11. The third hospital, Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center, announced the change in January with the opening of its freestanding emergency room in Rockport, Texas.

Each hospital's logo will incorporate an image of a sand dollar, which the organizations said is part of a "larger strategic planning process to expand its reach in South Texas" and "links all three hospitals and HCA Healthcare."