Tampa General, USF Health to create new physician group

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and the University of South Florida Health in Tampa are teaming up to create one of the largest academic medical groups in Florida, the Business Observer reported Aug. 12.

Under the deal, the two organizations will put their existing medical groups under a single administrative umbrella that they will jointly control. The new organization, slated to be created in October, will be called the University of South Florida Tampa General Physicians.

Tampa General and USF Health said creating this organization will allow for more coordinated care and increase care access.

USF Health added that the arrangement will limit the university's financial exposure while allowing it to hire more specialists. Tampa General said the affiliation will reduce costs for the two organizations and boost revenue over time.

About 1,400 nurses, physicians and employees will comprise the new organization.