3 Bayfront Health hospitals rebrand as ShorePoint Health

Bayfront Health rebranded three of its hospitals and their affiliated medical groups to unite under the name ShorePoint Health, the St. Petersburg, Fla.-based system said Nov. 30.

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte now goes by ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda now goes by ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda and Venice Regional Bayfront Health is now ShorePoint Health Venice.

Bayfront Health Medical Group now goes by ShorePoint Medical Group and Gulf Coast Medical Group is now ShorePoint Medical Group.

Doug Luckett, interim CEO for ShorePoint Health's hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, said "shore" was chosen because it embodies two meanings: the Gulf Coast shore by which the hospitals are located as well as to support or "shore up."

"Our desire was to find a name that connected to our surroundings and the communities we serve," Mr. Luckett said in a statement.