476-bed Ohio hospital joins Cleveland Clinic, gets new name

Mercy Medical Center, a 476-bed hospital in Canton, Ohio, officially joined Cleveland Clinic Feb. 1.

Mercy Medical Center, which has 2,700 employees, has become the 19th hospital in the Cleveland Clinic network. It will be renamed Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital to reflect the combination.

The organizations had signed a letter of intent to explore a partnership in September 2019.

Under the deal, Mercy Medical Center will maintain its Catholic identity through sponsorship by the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine.

The organizations said the transaction will offer several benefits for Mercy Medical Center patients, including improved technology, new services and greater access to high-specialty care.

"Mercy Medical Center has touched countless lives with high-quality, compassionate care. At Cleveland Clinic, this has also been our commitment for 100 years. Our mission is caring for life, researching for health and educating those who serve," said Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Tom Mihaljevic, MD. "We are united by a noble purpose to care for others. Together, we will deliver exceptional care to patients in Stark County and beyond as we continue the Catholic tradition of healing the body, mind and spirit."

