Hospital rebrands: 7 recent name changes 

Below are seven hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Aug. 11.

1. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and the University of South Florida Health in Tampa are teaming up to create one of the largest academic medical groups in Florida. The new organization, slated to be created in October, will be called the University of South Florida Tampa General Physicians.

2. Following their combination last fall, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health on Aug. 19 announced their new brand and name: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. The new brand will be displayed on facilities and practices that previously were Wake Forest Baptist Health.

3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health renamed its Staten Island hospital to SIUH Prince's Bay. ​​Hospital and health system administrators held a ceremony Aug. 18 to celebrate its renaming and to show off its new logo, which sports the new hospital name and 15 triangles in purple, green, blue and orange.

4. Wadena, Minn.-based Tri-County Health Care is rebranding as Astera Health. The rebrand will not immediately take effect. Instead, staff members gradually will phase out the Tri-County Health Care brand over the next nine to 18 months.

5. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System officially joined forces Sept. 1 to operate a rural Kentucky hospital, which was renamed to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

6. Marion (Ind.) General Hospital is rebranding as Marion Health, effective Oct. 1, according to Inside Indiana Business.

7. The Lynn County Hospital District in Tahoka, Texas, changed its name to the Lynn County Health System, KJTV reported Sept. 3.