Baptist Health, Deaconess join forces to operate 410-bed Kentucky hospital

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System officially joined forces Sept. 1 to operate a rural Kentucky hospital, according to The Dawson Springs Progress.

The two organizations announced plans in January to create a joint venture to manage Baptist Health Madisonville (Ky.), its medical group and associated outpatient facilities.

The health systems will combine resources to support the facility and medical group. Baptist Health and Deaconess Health each own 50 percent of the 410-bed hospital, which was renamed to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

All Baptist Health Madisonville employees will continue in their roles in the new organization, with the same pay rates and seniority.