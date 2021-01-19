Baptist Health, Deaconess to operate rural Kentucky hospital

Baptist Health and Deaconess Health System have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture that will operate a rural Kentucky hospital.

The joint venture will manage Baptist Health Madisonville (Ky.), its medical group and associated outpatient facilities.

Under the memorandum, expected to be finalized this summer, the health systems will combine resources to support the facility and medical group.

All Madisonville employees will continue in their roles in the new organization, with the same pay rates and seniority.

"Rural hospitals today are struggling, facing huge challenges to provide the healthcare needed to best serve their communities," said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. "With Baptist Health partnering with Deaconess, the Madisonville community will have an exceptional level of support from Kentucky's largest healthcare system and from the leading healthcare provider in the Tri-State region, to ensure continued local direction and additional investment in healthcare services."

Baptist Health is based in Louisville, Ky.; Deaconess Health System is in Evansville, Ind.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Ascension to sell 7 Wisconsin hospitals, 21 clinics to Aspirus

Froedtert to acquire majority stake in Wisconsin hospital

CommonSpirit to sell 14 hospitals to Essentia Health

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.