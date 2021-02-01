CHS breaks with Mississippi hospital

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has ended its lease of Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, a 181-bed hospital in Clarksdale.

Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System took over the hospital lease Feb. 1 and renamed the facility Delta Health-Northwest Regional, according to the Mississippi Business Journal.

"Delta Health System was formed to support healthcare in communities and to provide stability and medical expertise that ensures viability of the local area's hospital and clinics," Delta Health System CEO Scott Christensen told the Mississippi Business Journal. "Our team is invigorated to begin expanding healthcare services with this loyal and dedicated staff based in Coahoma County who have been providing exceptional patient care for many years."

CHS' 30-year lease of the hospital came to an end 14 years early when the deal with Delta Health System closed. CHS still operates nine hospitals in Mississippi.

