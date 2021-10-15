Louisiana health system renames innovation center after longest-tenured administrator

Listen
Shreveport, La.-based Willis-Knighton Health System is renaming its innovation hub and rehab institute after its recently retired CEO, who served the system for 56 years, the Shreveport Times reported Oct. 14.
Three details:
- The health system's board voted unanimously to rename the WK Innovation Center and WK Rehabilitation Institute after the retired CEO. The innovation will be renamed the James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center and the rehab institute will be renamed the James K. Elrod WK Rehabilitation Institute.
- James Elrod began his career at Willis-Knighton at age 27. At the time of his retirement, he was the longest-tenured hospital administrator in the U.S
- The rehab institute and innovation center were developed when Mr. Elrod repurposed two abandoned hospital buildings. The innovation center features a virtual hospital that replicates real life situations for medical training, according to the report.