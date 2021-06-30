208-bed Metro Health gets new name

Metro Health-University of Michigian, a 208-bed in Wyoming, is rebranding to "more accurately reflect" its role in the Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health system, according to a June 30 news release.

The 80-year-old Metro Health now will go by University of Michigan Health-West. The transition comes after five years of expansions, including a new stroke center and open-heart surgery partnership, at the University of Michigan affiliate.

"As we have done at every stage in our history, we must ensure our name reflects our expanding capabilities," Bill Barkeley, chair of the Metro Health board of directors, said in a news release. "This is one of the most significant points in our trajectory. Our name should reflect this."

On June 8, the Metro Health board of directors approved the name change, which will be phased in this year.