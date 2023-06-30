72 CFO moves this year, sorted by state

Following is a list of 72 CFO moves at hospitals and health systems this year, broken down by state.

Florida is the state with the most CFO changes (11), followed by Ohio (nine), Texas (five) and California (five).

Editor's Note: This webpage was updated June 30 and will continue to be updated.

Alabama

1. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System appointed Susan Jennings CFO.

Alaska

1. Sam Muse was named CFO of Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital after serving in an interim capacity.

Arizona

1. Dallas-based Steward Health Care named Amy Chatterton CFO its Arizona region.

2. Phoenix-based Banner Health named Staci Dickerson CFO and executive vice president.

California

1. Derek Pierce resigned as acting CFO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

2. Rob Giorgiani was hired as CFO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca and Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.

3. Segundo.-based Pipeline Health appointed former CFO Robert Allen CEO.

4. Mark Foote retired as CFO of Mariposa-based John C. Fremont Hospital.

5. Sacramento-based Sutter Health named Dominic Nakis interim CFO.

Florida

1. HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate named David Paniry as its new CFO.

2. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth named Dayton Botts CFO of AdventHealth South Overland Park (Kan.).

4. The East Florida division of HCA Healthcare named Richard Read as its CFO.

5. Orlando (Fla.) Health named Amy Wheeler as the CFO of Dr. P. Phillips Hospital as well as assistant vice president for the Florida system's southeast region.

6. Alexander Fernandez left his role as CFO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

7. HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital named Jordan Fulkerson CFO.

8. Terry Brown retired as CFO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie.

9. HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital appointed Nicole Garlinghouse CFO.

10. HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie named Danny Fischesser CFO.

11. Matthew Thomas was appointed CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health South Seminole Hospital.

Georgia

1. Julie Wittwer was named CFO of Savannah-based Optim Health System.

2. Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare named Marty Winn CFO of Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga.

3. Rome-based AdventHealth Redmond named Jeff Prusia CFO.

Indiana

1. Batesville-based Margaret Mary Health named Craig Gilliland vice president of financial services and CFO.

Iowa

1. Brent Feickert was named CFO of Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield.

Kansas

1. Topeka.-based Stormont Vail Health selected Stacie Mason CFO.

2. Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health named Miah Stutts CFO.

3. McPherson Center for Health named Tanner Wealand CFO.

Louisiana

1. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, a 46-hospital system, named Jim Molloy as its next executive vice president, CFO and treasurer.

Maryland

1. Joseph Hoffman III has been named interim CFO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.

Massachusetts

1. Framingham-based MetroWest Medical Center named Stephanie Jackman-Havey CFO.

2. Kristine Hanscom left her role as CFO and treasurer at South Weymouth-based South Shore Health.

Michigan

1. Traverse City-based Munson Healthcare named Paul Konopacki CFO.

2. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine appointed Eric Strucko, PhD, CFO,.

Mississippi

1. Jennifer Sinclair was named CFO of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

2. Memorial Health System in Gulfport, Miss., named William Barrette CFO.

Missouri

1. John Krajicek, CFO of HCA Midwest Health's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, was named interim CEO following the resignation of Ashley McClellan.

2. Drew Keesbury was appointed CFO of St. Joseph-based Mosaic Life Care.

New York

1. Cooperstown-based Bassett Healthcare Network named Jeff Morgan CFO.

2. Oneida Health CFO Jeremiah Sweet was selected as interim CEO and president.

New Jersey

1. Todd Huffman was appointed CFO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge and Ardent Health Services' New Jersey market.

2. Mullica Hill-based Inspira Health appointed William Pelino CFO.

North Carolina

1. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health welcomed William Bryant back as its new CFO.

North Dakota

1. Jamie Eraas was promoted from CFO to CEO of Tioga Medical Center.

Ohio

1. Andrew Morgan, former CFO at three Mercy Health hospitals, was appointed president of Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital and Mercy Health-Willard Hospital.

2. Jean Eckert was selected to succeed Julie Covault as CFO of Sidney, Ohio-based Wilson Health.

3. Cleveland Clinic appointed Dennis Laraway CFO.

4. Craig Richmond resigned as CFO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth.

5. Tim Prestridge, CFO of Mercy Health-Anderson in Cincinnati, was named president of Mercy Health-Clermont in Batavia, Ohio.

6. Columbus-based Nationwide Children's Hospital named Nelson Weichold CFO.

7. Michael Szubski announced plans to retire as CFO of Cleveland-based University Hospitals in January.

8. Alanna Dames was appointed CFO of Cleveland Clinic-affiliated Ashtabula County Medical Center.

9. Toledo-based ProMedica named Terry Metzger CFO.

Pennsylvania

1. Michael DiFranco was appointed interim CFO of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System.

2. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health named John Mordach executive vice president and CFO.

3. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has selected Mike Eesley CFO.

Rhode Island

1. Todd Conklin was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Providence-based Care New England Health System.

2. Providence-based Lifespan named Peter Markell vice president and CFO.

South Carolina

1. Matt Elsey was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Greenville-based Prisma Health.

Tennessee

1. Lauren Sligh was appointed CFO of Dickson, Tenn.-based TriStar Horizon Medical Center.

2. Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, an affiliate of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, named Kristin Dyer CFO.

3. Franklin.-based Acadia Healthcare named Heather Dixon CFO.

Texas

1. Sun Park will assume the role of CFO at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in 2024 following the retirement of Dan Cancelmi.

2. El Paso-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare named Joe Hernandez CFO.

3. St. David's South Austin (Texas) Medical Center appointed Seth Herrick CFO.

4. Daniel Cancelmi, executive vice president and CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, announced plans to retire at the end of 2023.

5. St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas, appointed David McKnight CFO.

Vermont

1. Judy Fox, former CFO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, has been promoted to president and CEO.

Washington

1. Vancouver.-based PeaceHealth named Brad Membel CFO of its Oregon network.

West Virginia

1. Winchester.-based Valley Health appointed Bob Amos CFO.

2. Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System named Nicholas Barcellona as senior vice president of finance and CFO.

Wisconsin

1. Jim Dietsche, executive vice president and CFO of Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health, stepped down from his position.

Wyoming

1. Joy Coulston, CFO of Powell Valley Hospital was promoted to CEO.