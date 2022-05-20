29 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since May 13:

1. Kenneth McFarland was selected as the new CEO of Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in San Diego.

2. Paul Betz is resigning as COO of Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System on July 29.

3. Omar Lateef, DO, was selected as the next president and CEO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health.

4. Andy Bertapelle was named CEO of Manistique, Mich.-based Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

5. Douglas Hughes, RN, was appointed president and CEO of Grand View Health after serving as interim leader of the Sellersville, Pa.-based system since October.

6. Celina Holson was named COO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.

7. Edward Prunchunas is retiring as CFO of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai at the end of June.

8. Brett Matens was named CEO of Heart Hospital of Austin in Texas.

9. Jami Lieber, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.

10. Chris Cornue joined Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health as chief strategy officer.

11. Keith Zimmerman was named president of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's MidAmerica division.

12. Dori Unterseher, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen, Wash.

13. Alex Jahangir, MD, was named vice president for business development at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

14. Anthony Cava will retire Jan. 2 as president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, N.J.

15. Chuck Sherwin, BSN, was named president of MyMichigan Medical Center Midland (Mich.).

16. Beth Sekerka, MSN, was named vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health's southeast division.

17. Richard Braud Jr. was named executive vice president and CFO of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.

18. Steve Johnson is retiring as president of UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, effective Dec. 31.

19. Jeremiah Bame, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center.

20. Lorena Marquez Zimmer was named chief impact officer of Denver Health.

21. William Farrar, MD, is retiring as CEO of the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus.

22. Candice Frix, BSN, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Athens, Ga.-based St. Mary's Health Care System.

23. Deborah Hall was named chief internal auditor of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

24. Benjamin (BJ) Predum was selected as the incoming hospital president and CEO of Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield, Calif.

25. Arthur Sampson will serve as interim president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

26. Michael Korpiel will serve in a new, expanded role as president of the Dignity Health Greater Sacramento market.

27. Hassan Mirza was selected as the new chief human resources officer at San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

28. Jennifer Willcox was named senior vice president, general counsel and chief governance officer of Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

29. Scott Alwin was named CEO of Hot Springs Health, a general medical/surgical hospital in Thermopolis, Wyo.