Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center named Richard Braun Jr. executive vice president and CFO.

Mr. Braun most recently served as senior vice president of operations and COO for Upper Allegheny Health System in Olean, N.Y., according to a May 17 news release. Mr. Braun also served as senior vice president of finance and CFO at Upper Allegheny Health System as well as regional CFO for Kaleida Health-Twin Tier in Buffalo, N.Y.

He became Niagara Falls Memorial's CFO on May 18.