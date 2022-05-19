Dignity Health-Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield names new CEO

Benjamin (BJ) Predum was selected as the incoming hospital president and CEO of Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield, Calif.

Mr. Predum brings years of healthcare executive experience with St. Louis-based Ascension to the role, according to a May 18 news release shared with Becker's. His most recent experience is serving as regional vice president and COO for Ascension in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

"Bakersfield is a rapidly growing community, and I am confident BJ will be an exceptional addition to the team of dedicated caregivers and physicians. Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield will continue to meet the expanding needs of the community with the addition of the new four-story tower and emergency care expansion including specialized services — oncology, critical care, cardiology and neurosurgery," Julie Sprengel, RN, president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Southern California division, said in the release. "BJ's leadership will be instrumental in guiding the team forward and successfully navigating the positive changes in the future."

Mr. Predum, who is also a former United States Navy corpsman, begins his new role July 11.