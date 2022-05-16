RWJBarnabas Health hospital CEO to retire

Anthony Cava will retire Jan. 2 as president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, N.J.

Mr. Cava has helmed the hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, since January 2015.

He led the hospital through the merger of the Robert Wood Johnson Health System and Barnabas Health, which was completed in 2016, according to a May 16 news release. RWJBarnabas Health is based in West Orange, N.J.

Mr. Cava also oversaw hospital renovations, including a three-year cardiology renovation and expansion project as well as renovations to the maternity pavilion, radiology department and behavioral health unit.

With Mr. Cava's retirement, Patrick Delaney, COO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, will succeed Mr. Cava as the hospital's chief administrative officer, according to the release.

Mr. Delaney has served as COO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset since 2020. Before that, he served as the hospital's vice president of operations.