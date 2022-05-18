Ohio cancer hospital CEO to retire

William Farrar, MD, is retiring as CEO of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus.

Dr. Farrar, a surgical oncologist, was named CEO of the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute in August 2019 after serving in the role on an interim basis. He also is medical director of the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center.

He will retire from his current role effective June 30, according to a May 11 news release.

During his career, Dr. Farrar has served in roles including director of the division of surgical oncology in The Ohio State University College of Medicine Department of Surgery and director of medical affairs at the OSUCCC-James. He was also the first surgical oncology fellow at Ohio State.

"Dr. Farrar helped to define The James as we know it today. As a clinician, educator, researcher and leader, he helped evolve our nationally renowned cancer care through his expertise as much as the kindness he showed every patient," Andrew Thomas, MD, interim co-leader and chief clinical officer of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, said in the release. "His legacy continues through the many physicians he has mentored and the patients who are living their best lives."