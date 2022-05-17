HCA Florida JFK North Hospital names COO

Celina Holson was named COO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.

Ms. Holson joined Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in 2018, most recently serving as vice president of operations of Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital, according to a news release shared with Becker's on May 16.

She also previously served as associate administrator and co-ethics and compliance officer at Largo Medical Center, now HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

HCA Florida JFK North Hospital is a 280-bed facility.