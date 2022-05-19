President named for Dignity Health Sacramento market

Michael Korpiel has agreed to serve in a new, expanded role as president of the Dignity Health Greater Sacramento market, according to a leadership update shared with Becker's on May 18.

Mr. Korpiel is serving in the market-level role while continuing as president of Dignity Health Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Calif.

"I am honored by this opportunity to serve the Dignity Health ministry in this expanded role as Greater Sacramento Market president and continuing to build on our legacy of providing high-quality, innovative care," Mr. Korpiel said. "I have greatly enjoyed my experience serving as president of Mercy San Juan Medical Center, and I look forward to continuing in that role while working on marketwide initiatives to expand our services and improve access to care, especially for the vulnerable in our community."

Dignity Health is part of CommonSpirit Health, a 142-hospital system based in Chicago. CommonSpirit was formed through the 2019 merger of San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives.