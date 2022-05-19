Vanderbilt University Medical Center names VP for business development

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Alex Jahangir, MD, vice president for business development.

In his new role, Dr. Jahangir will oversee business development and focus on ambulatory surgery center strategy and strengthening and expanding VUMC's trauma program. Dr. Jahangir will maintain his practice as an orthopedic trauma surgeon and his other leadership roles, including executive medical director of the trauma patient care center.

"I appreciate this opportunity to work with VUMC leadership, our business development team, and our regional and community partners to further advance VUMC's tremendous impact across the region," Dr. Jahangir said in a May 19 news release.