Tenet hospital in California names new chief human resources officer

Hassan Mirza was selected as the new chief human resources officer at San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

He began his new role May 18, according to a news release.

Before joining San Ramon Regional, Dr. Mirza served as director of human resources, global compliance and employee relations at Minneapolis-based Medtronic in the San Francisco Bay Area.

He also previously served as director of human resources and employee relations at AbbVie in Sunnyvale, Calif., and before that, held human resources leadership roles at Concord, Calif.-based John Muir Health, according to the release.

San Ramon Regional is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and John Muir Health.