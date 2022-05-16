Cone Health hires chief strategy officer

Chris Cornue has joined Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health as chief strategy officer.

In his new role, Mr. Cornue will focus on strategy and innovation, according to a May 16 news release.

"Strategic plans are the pathways to where an organization wants to go. However, it is vital that an organization understands how and why to follow that path," Cone Health CEO Mary Jo Cagle, MD, said in the release. "Chris has the experience to successfully pair strategy with execution."

Mr. Cornue was an executive vice president at The Health Management Academy, an Arlington, Va.-based group, where he led the school's innovation lab. He also previously was an executive leader at Sg2, a healthcare consulting firm.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Cornue was CEO of Phoenix-based Banner Health's McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colo.