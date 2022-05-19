California hospital names CEO

Kenneth McFarland was selected as the new CEO of Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in San Diego.

Mr. McFarland brings 24 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a May 17 news release.

Previously, he has held positions including CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital and Medical Center and CEO of Providence Mission Hospital in Orange County, Calif.

Mr. McFarland began his new role April 18, according to the release.

Alvarado Hospital Medical Center is part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.