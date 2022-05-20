Wyoming hospital names new CEO

Scott Alwin was named CEO of Hot Springs Health, a general medical/surgical hospital in Thermopolis, Wyo.

Mr. Alwin brings more than two decades of healthcare, clinical and administrative experience to his new position, according to a May 19 news release.

Most recently, he has served as chief clinical officer of Hot Springs Health. He also previously was director of service excellence at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Neb., and chief ancillary officer at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Neb.

Effective July 1, Mr. Alwin will take over for outgoing Hot Springs Health CEO Margie Molitor, RN, who is retiring, according to the release.

His position will be employed by HealthTech Staffing, a healthcare consulting and management firm that oversaw the CEO search.