Cedars-Sinai CFO to retire in June

Edward Prunchunas is retiring as CFO of Los Angeles-based Cedar-Sinai at the end of June.

Mr. Prunchunas joined Cedars-Sinai in 1981 and has served as CFO since 1998. The academic medical center said he was instrumental in expanding Cedar-Sinai's financial assistance programs and a champion for the decision in the early 1990s to have Cedars-Sinai provide benefits to domestic partners of its employees.

"Ed's leadership, integrity and business expertise have been crucial in making Cedars-Sinai the institution it is today," Cedars-Sinai President and CEO Thomas Priselac said in a May 16 news release. "As the leader of Cedars-Sinai's financial operations, Ed has overseen our strong stewardship of resources, which has enabled the institution's incredible growth."

Mr. Prunchunas began his full-time career with Cedars-Sinai in 1981 as director of budget and reimbursement. He was promoted to director of finance before leaving to serve as CFO of Northridge (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center from 1989 to 1993, when he rejoined Cedars-Sinai.