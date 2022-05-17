Pennsylvania health system appoints nurse as next CEO

Douglas Hughes, RN, has been appointed president and CEO of Grand View Health after serving as interim leader of the Sellersville, Pa.-based system since October.

Mr. Hughes joined Grand View Health in 2018 as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. He developed a five-year strategic plan for Grand View Health, which led to many service enhancements, the health system said in a May 17 news release.

In his new role, Mr. Hughes will lead the health system's nearly 2,000 employees at its hospital and outpatient care sites.

"Over the past six months and throughout the pandemic, Doug has consistently demonstrated that he is the best candidate for Grand View as we continue to grow our capabilities and access to high-quality patient services close to home," Robert Pritchard, chair of the system's board, said in a May 17 news release. "We are well-positioned for growth, and Doug's leadership both administratively and clinically will enable us to build upon that momentum."