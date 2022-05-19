Heart Hospital of Austin names CEO

Heart Hospital of Austin in Texas has named Brett Matens as CEO, effective May 11.

Mr. Matens most recently served as COO of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver. From 2003 to 2016, he was COO of St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Texas.

"Brett's experience growing hospital operations in both Denver and Austin, combined with his knowledge of our market and our healthcare system, make him the ideal person to build on Heart Hospital of Austin's legacy as one of the highest performing cardiovascular facilities in the nation," David Huffstutler, president and CEO of St. David's HealthCare, which operates the heart hospital, said in a May 13 news release.

Mr. Matens succeeds David Laird, who recently retired after 16 years at the helm of Heart Hospital of Austin.