HCA Healthcare names president of MidAmerica division

Keith Zimmerman was named president of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's MidAmerica division.

Mr. Zimmerman brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to the role, most recently as CEO of Medical City Arlington (Texas), according to a May 13 news release. He also previously helmed Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas.

Effective June 13, Mr. Zimmerman will oversee seven HCA hospitals and other care sites in and around Kansas City, Kan., according to the release.

He replaces Mel Lagarde, who is retiring after four decades with HCA.