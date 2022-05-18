Rush health system fills CEO role internally

Omar Lateef, DO, was selected as the next president and CEO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health.

Dr. Lateef will serve in that role effective July 1 while remaining president and CEO of Rush University Medical Center, according to a May 18 news release. Dr. Ranga Krishnan, who became the second CEO of the Rush health system in May 2019, will serve as senior adviser to Dr. Lateef.

"The board and I are very confident in Dr. Lateef's ability to take Rush to new heights, not only inpatient care, but in the way healthcare is delivered in the future," Susan Crown, chair of the Rush and medical center boards, said in the release. "We are deeply grateful to Dr. Krishnan for his strong foundational contributions over the last three years as Rush CEO. Rush was fortunate to have them both in place during these challenging recent years of the pandemic. We look forward to his valuable insight as an advisor to Dr. Lateef during this transitional period."

Dr. Lateef has helmed Rush University Medical Center since May 2019. He previously served as the chief medical officer of the medical center and of the Rush system.

Before becoming CEO of the Rush health system, Dr. Krishnan was dean of Rush Medical College from October 2015 to May 2019.

Read more about Dr. Lateef here. Read more about Dr. Krishnan here.