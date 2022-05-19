Alabama health system COO resigns

Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System COO Paul Betz is leaving his role July 29, a few days before the system's long-time CEO will retire.

Mr. Betz, who joined DCH Health System in February 2018, is resigning to pursue a new career opportunity, according to a memo sent to staff May 18 by DCH Health System President and CEO Bryan Kindred and obtained by Becker's Hospital Review.

During his time at DCH Health System, Mr. Betz "has been a driving force for change," Mr. Kindred wrote in the memo to employees. "He was instrumental in guiding us through a ransomware attack, an electronic medical record update and responding to COVID-19. Additionally, he provided the direction and leadership for implementing an intensivist program and a new hospitalist program."

Mr. Kindred, who has led the health system for 26 years as CEO, is retiring July 31. He will remain in a consultant role to ensure a smooth transition when Katrina Keefer steps into the CEO role Aug. 1. Ms. Keefer currently serves as CEO of Augusta (Ga.) University Health.