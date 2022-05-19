Lifespan names interim CEO

Arthur Sampson has agreed to serve as interim president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, according to a message to staff from Lawrence Aubin Sr., chair of the health system's board.

Mr. Sampson brings 45 years of healthcare experience to the role, most recently as president of The Miriam Hospital in Providence, according to Mr. Aubin's memo, which was shared with Becker's.

Effective June 1, Mr. Sampson will begin his role as interim CEO of Lifespan. He will replace Timothy Babineau, MD, who is resigning after 10 years helming the health system.

"Arthur is an agile and strong leader and works well with individuals at all levels of the organization," Mr. Aubin said. "We are fortunate to have him rejoining Lifespan during this transition period, bringing his institutional knowledge, expertise and experience to continue the important work laid out in our Lifespan 2025 strategic plan."

Dr. Babineau will stay with Lifespan as an adviser through the end of September.