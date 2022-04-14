Lifespan CEO set to resign after 10-year run

Timothy Babineau, MD, is resigning as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, effective May 31.

Dr. Babineau will stay on as a consultant to the health system through the end of September, according to an April 14 news release.

"Dr. Babineau has led Lifespan with integrity, vision and courage for the last decade, particularly during the last two years of the pandemic. Thanks to his leadership, Lifespan has risen to new heights and has become the preeminent health system in the state and region," Lawrence Aubin Sr., chairman of the Lifespan board of directors, said in the release.

Dr. Babineau has helmed Lifespan since Aug. 15, 2012. Before that, he was president of Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Lifespan credited Dr. Babineau with playing a key role in the expansion of ambulatory care practices; helping build Rhode Island's largest multispecialty physician practice, Lifespan Physician Group; and leading Lifespan's 2021 acquisition of Coastal Medical, a 125-provider practice and accountable care organization in Providence.

News of Dr. Babineau's pending departure comes about two months after the boards of Lifespan and Care New England, also based in Providence, withdrew their merger application.

"It is hard for me to put into words the incredible honor and privilege I have been given over these past several years to lead such an incredible organization. Working with my teams and all of the employees and caregivers at Lifespan, along with the board of directors, has been incredibly gratifying. Despite some recent challenges brought on by the pandemic, Lifespan is well-positioned for continued future success on its journey to achieve the vision set forth in Lifespan 2025, our organization's strategic plan," Dr. Babineau said in the release.

His successor has not been named.