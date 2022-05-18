President of UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania to retire, take new role

Steve Johnson is retiring as president of UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, effective Dec. 31.

Mr. Johnson will take a new role as co-CEO of Chengdu Wanda UPMC International Hospital in China, according to a May 18 news release. He will also continue to support certain initiatives for UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania.

"This announcement and transition are bittersweet for me and come after months of thoughtful consideration with UPMC leadership and the board of directors here in north central Pennsylvania," Mr. Johnson said in the release. "It's been a blessing and a privilege to serve our patients and community, and I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead in my new role with UPMC International."

Mr. Johnson was serving as president and CEO of Williamsport, Pa.-based Susquehanna Health when Pittsburgh-based UPMC acquired Susquehanna in 2016.

Patti Jackson-Gehris, COO of UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, on June 1 will succeed Mr. Johnson, while continuing her role as president of UPMC Williamsport, according to the release.

Chengdu Wanda-UPMC International Hospital is set to open in 2023.