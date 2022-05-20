President named for MyMichigan Medical Center Midland

Chuck Sherwin, BSN, was named president of MyMichigan Medical Center Midland (Mich.).

Mr. Sherwin is replacing Bryan Cross, PharmD, who was named COO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

Mr. Sherwin's "appointment comes at an exciting time, as our medical center in Midland recently began construction on our new Pardee Cancer Center," Dr. Cross said in a May 19 news release. "Chuck will undoubtedly have a great impact on the project as he has been an instrumental part in the growth of our health system. In fact, most recently, under Chuck's leadership, we opened our new patient tower at MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena with all new private patient rooms and operating rooms."

Mr. Sherwin became president of MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena (Mich.) in July 2018.

During his time with MyMichigan in Alpena, he has also held roles including administrator of the Alpena Cancer Center, vice president of business development and clinical services, and chief nursing officer, according to the release.