MyMichigan Health names COO

Bryan Cross, PharmD, was named COO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

Dr. Cross brings more than three decades of healthcare experience to the role, most recently as president of MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, according to a May 5 news release.

He also has served as vice president of professional services for MyMichigan.

In his new role, he will replace Greg Rogers, who was named president and CEO of MyMichigan in March.

Mr. Rogers took the helm after former MyMichigan President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, PhD, and her husband, Don, died in March in a plane crash in Northwest Florida.

Dr. Cross said in the release that he plans to build on Dr. Postler-Slattery's legacy.