MyMichigan Health names new CEO

Midland-based MyMichigan Health named Executive Vice President and COO Greg Rogers as president and CEO.

Mr. Rogers will take the helm after former President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, PhD, and her husband, Don, died in a plane crash in northwest Florida on March 8.

"As a longtime leader and member of the MyMichigan Health family since 1981, Greg has played a significant role in ensuring patients always remain the focus of our work," Jenee Velasquez, chair of the MyMichigan Health board of directors, said in a March 16 news release. "He has an extensive history with the health system, and we are confident he will continue to cultivate the culture Diane nurtured as he leads MyMichigan Health with compassion and commitment."

A certified public accountant, Mr. Rogers served as senior vice president and treasurer of MyMichigan Health and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland before assuming the COO role. He also was vice president and controller for Midland.

MyMichigan Health has not named a new COO.