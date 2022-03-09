MyMichigan Health CEO Dr. Diane Postler-Slattery, husband die in plane crash

Diane Postler-Slattery, PhD, MSN, president and CEO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health, and her husband, Don, died in a plane crash in northwest Florida on March 8, according to the health system.

Dr. Postler-Slattery was 62; she and her husband were the only people aboard the plane.

"This is a great tragedy for our health system," Greg Rogers, executive vice president and COO of MyMichigan Health, said in a March 9 news release. "Diane was a strong, passionate and inspirational leader and was beloved by her family, friends and colleagues. We ask that you keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers and that you respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Dr. Postler-Slattery had served as president and CEO of the health system since January 2013.

During her tenure, the organization unveiled a new name in December 2021. MyMichigan Health also expanded throughout the state, including affiliations with medical centers in Alpena, West Branch and most recently Sault Ste. Marie, Mr. Rogers said in the release.

"As a nurse herself, she was committed to patient care and the highest level of safety and patient satisfaction. In fact, the comfort for patients and their families was of utmost importance to her ensuring any new facility had a warm, homelike setting including her favorite feature — a cozy fireplace," he said.

Outside of her CEO role, Dr. Postler-Slattery was deeply engaged in her community and profession, holding roles as a fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives and board member for several organizations, including Midland Center for the Arts, Midland Business Alliance, Michigan Baseball Foundation, Michigan Health and Hospital Association, and Alma College. She also served as a member of the American Hospital Association's Regional Policy Board.

Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, said in a statement, "Diane never hesitated to speak up for what she believed in. She loved serving her team at MyMichigan Health, and her voice and leadership will be missed terribly.

"We will always remember Diane and Don as good colleagues, good people and good friends."

Before joining MyMichigan Health, Dr. Postler-Slattery was president and COO of Aspirus Wausau (Wis.) Hospital and senior vice president of quality and extended services for the Aspirus system.

Mr. Rogers will be MyMichigan Health's interim CEO, according to the release.








