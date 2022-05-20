Dana-Farber taps new senior vice president, chief governance officer

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute named Jennifer Willcox its new senior vice president, general counsel and chief governance officer, effective June 1.

Ms. Willcox joins the institute from Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, where she served as vice president of legal services, according to a May 16 news release.

"Jennifer is a deeply experienced leader with expertise in complex healthcare legal issues, developed both as a legal leader within an academic healthcare organization and as a partner at a large, regional firm," said Laurie Glimcher, MD, president and CEO of Dana-Farber. "The work of our legal department is foundational to our growth and innovation and in advancing our mission and she will be a strong asset to our organization."