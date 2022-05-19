Denver Health names first chief impact officer

Denver Health has named Lorena Marquez Zimmer as its first chief impact officer, effective May 16.

Ms. Zimmer will lead Denver Health's Center for Equity, Diversity and Opportunity, including growing economic opportunities for Denver Health staff, the Denver community and allowing Denver Health to better address social determinants of health. She will also be tasked with growing the new Workforce Development Center and will oversee the Office of Health Equity, according to a May 12 news release.

Ms. Zimmer most recently served as the director of strategic initiatives at the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

"I am confident that Lorena's personal commitment to community engagement, deep public policy and government affairs experience, and history of creating social impact make her a strategic leader who will create, build upon and execute on the visions and ideals of our health care system in a new and exciting way," Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein said.