Broward Health taps chief internal auditor

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health named Deborah Hall the organization's chief internal auditor.

In her role, Ms. Hall will oversee internal audits of Broward's operations, ensuring the organization is following policies and procedures, according to a May 17 news release posted to South Florida Health News.

Prior to joining Broward, Ms. Hall served at health systems across the U.S. as a financial adviser, providing guidance on compliance, privacy, internal audit, risk assessment and revenue cycle management.

"Deborah is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience that she’ll leverage to benefit our patients, caregivers and community by ensuring that our strong vision and work continue to align with industry and federal compliance standards," Shane Strum, president and CEO of Broward Health, said in the release.