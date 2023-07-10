32 executive retirements this year, sorted by state

Becker's has reported 32 executive retirements in 2023.

The following non-exhaustive list sorts every executive retirement we've covered this year by state.

California

1. B. Konard Jones will retire as president and CEO of Fairfield-based NorthBay Health on Dec. 31.

2. Gary Honts has retired as CEO of Indio-based JFK Memorial Hospital after 10 years in the role. Karen Faulis, MSN, CEO of Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, will become its new CEO in addition to her current responsibilities. Both hospitals belong to Palm Springs, Calif.-based Desert Care Network, operated by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Colorado

3. Leslie Barnes retired as CEO of Pueblo-based Parkview Health System on May 31. Vice President and COO Darrin Smith succeeded her.

Florida

4. Jay Finnegan retired as CEO of Port St. Lucie-based HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in April.

5. Steve Johnson retired as president and CEO of Rockledge-based Health First at the end of February.

6. Terry Brown retired as CFO of Port St. Lucie-based HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Idaho

7. Jon Ness, CEO of Kootenai Health, will retire from the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based system in early 2024.

Illinois

8. Gregg Olson retired as CEO of Rochelle Community Hospital on March 31.

9. Marvin O'Quinn will retire as president and COO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health in August.

10. Doug Silverstein will retire from NorthShore University HealthSystem, now part of NorthShore — Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Indiana

11. Brian Herwig retired as CEO of Tell City-based Perry County Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System. Jared Stimpson was named the new CEO.

12. Hank Milius will retire as president and CEO of Muncie-based Meridian Health Services at the end of 2023.

Iowa

13. Cindy Carstens, BSN, will retire as CEO of Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City.

Kansas

14. Bob Wright is retiring as CEO of Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

Massachusetts

15. Deborah Wilson retired as CEO of Lawrence General Hospital.

16. Joseph "Jody" White will retire as CEO of Lowell General Hospital.

Michigan

17. Paul Clabuesch retired as president CEO of Harbor Beach Community Hospital.

18. Barbara Rossman, BSN, CEO of Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, retired.

19. Nancy May, DNP, RN, who has served as chief nurse executive at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health since 2019, will retire in December.

New Jersey

20. Gary Horan retired in April as president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, part of West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health. He was succeeded by Nancy DiLiegro, PhD.

21. Lori Herndon, BSN, RN, retired as president and CEO of Atlantic City-based AtlantiCare. Michael Charlton was named interim president and CEO.

22. Kevin Slavin is retiring as president and CEO of Paterson-based St. Joseph's Health at the end of 2023.

23. Elizabeth "Betty" Sheridan, RN, retired as chief administrative officer for Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Vineland.

New York

24. Frank Calamari retired as president and CEO of New York City-based Calvary Hospital.

25. Richard Margulis retired as president and CEO of Patchogue-based Long Island Community Hospital.

North Carolina

26. Greg Wood will retire as CEO of Laurinburg-based Scotland Health on Dec. 31.

North Dakota

27. Bruce Viessman, vice president of operations for the Sanford Health Fargo (N.D.) network, retired.\

Ohio

28. Michael Szubski plans to retire as CFO of Cleveland-based University Hospitals in January.

Oregon

29. Scott Kelly retired as president and CEO of Medford-based Asante Health following a four-month leave of absence for health reasons.

Pennsylvania

30. Barbara Nichols, RN, retired as CEO of Corry Memorial Hospital after 23 years in the role.

Tennessee

31. Paul Korth retired May 1 as CEO of Cookeville Regional Medical Center. Buffy Key was named interim CEO.

Texas

32. Michael Ellis retired as CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana on May 26.











