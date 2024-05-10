Best Buy lands new health system partner

Best Buy Health has partnered with another health system on in-home care.

The tech retailer said it joined forces with Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network in the first quarter. The health system will use Best Buy's Current Health remote monitoring platform to treat post-discharge congestive heart failure patients.

"We talk a lot about our big goal to enable care at home for everyone, and we're intentional about our role as the enabler," Best Buy Health said in a May 9 statement. "Partnering with providers, health plans and biopharma organizations is at the core of our strategy."

Best Buy has been leaning into healthcare in recent years, acquiring Current Health in 2021 for $400 million and sending Geek Squad members into patients' homes to set up hospital-at-home technology. The company's health system partners also include Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, and New York City-based NYU Langone Health.