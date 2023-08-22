8 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives have stepped down or announced plans to step down from their positions.

Here are hospital and health system executive resignations that were reported by Becker's since July 24:

Note: This list was created Aug. 22. Click here for a list of executive resignations in 2023 prior to July 24.

July 24 to Aug. 22

1. Ben Schwartz, MD, is leaving his role as president of Corewell Health's East region.

2. Terry Treadwell is leaving his role as CEO of Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss.

3. Mark Sullivan will step down as president and CEO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health on Aug. 31.

4. James Dover is stepping down as CEO of Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System.

5. Gerald Oetzel, CFO of the recently combined Wisconsin-based Bellin Gundersen Health system, resigned from his position, effective Sept. 29.

6. Sam Muse tendered his resignation as CFO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

7. Gina Temple, PhD, RN, is no longer serving as CEO of HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson.

8. Michael Gustafson, president of Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Medical Center, departed from the role.